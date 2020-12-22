Robert Peston of ITV has tweeted that there is no chance of a deal before Xmas.
And it is confirmed there is no chance of a deal before Christmas. But apparently there is still a chance a deal can be agreed in time to be ratified in the UK parliament by 11pm 31 Dec. I am told the talks are now “like a chess game with few pieces left on the board”. Who wins? https://t.co/5c8uI79Txu— Robert Peston (@Peston) December 22, 2020
GBP is offered at the time of writing as the no-deal news starts to swell, trading down by 0.84% vs the greenback at the time of writing at 1.3344.
Meanwhile, in other newswires, the UK could be headed for a nation lockdown as soon as Boxing day:
I’m told public health chiefs were pushing for a national Tier 4 across England from Boxing Day - unclear yet whether politicians have agreed to it.— Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) December 22, 2020
