Robert Peston of ITV has tweeted that there is no chance of a deal before Xmas.

And it is confirmed there is no chance of a deal before Christmas. But apparently there is still a chance a deal can be agreed in time to be ratified in the UK parliament by 11pm 31 Dec. I am told the talks are now “like a chess game with few pieces left on the board”. Who wins? https://t.co/5c8uI79Txu — Robert Peston (@Peston) December 22, 2020

GBP is offered at the time of writing as the no-deal news starts to swell, trading down by 0.84% vs the greenback at the time of writing at 1.3344.

Meanwhile, in other newswires, the UK could be headed for a nation lockdown as soon as Boxing day: