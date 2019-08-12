Brent technical analysis: Recovers from 7.5-month lows forming a bear flag

Brent oil has created a bear flag, a continuation pattern, on the 4-hour chart.

A flag breakdown would accelerate the sell-off from July 31 highs above $65.00.

Brent's recovery from the 7.5-month low of $55.88 hit on Aug. 7 could be short-lived.

This is due to the fact that the corrective bounce has taken the shape of an inverted or bear flag on the 4-hour chart.

A bear flag is a pause that usually refreshes lower. In other words, a breakdown accelerates the preceding bearish move.

As of writing, the lower edge of the flag is seen at $57.83. A 4-hour close below that level would confirm a flag breakdown and open the doors for a drop toward $45 (target as per the measured move method).

On the way lower, Brent may find support at the recent low of $55.88 and $50.26 (Dec. 26, 2018 low).

As of writing, Brent oil is trading at $58.33 per barrel, having hit a high of $59.09 yesterday.

4-hour chart

Trend: Bearish

Pivot levels