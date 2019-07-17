Brent oil technical analysis: Eyes rising trendline support after 2.7% price drop

Brent’s daily chart shows a bearish doji reversal.

Daily chart indicators are biased bearish.

Oil risks falling to key support sat $63.75.

Brent oil fell 2.72% on Tuesday, having carved out a bearish doji reversal pattern in the preceding two trading days, as discussed yesterday.

With the price drop, the 14-day relative strength index has dived out of the ascending trendline, confirming an end of the rally from June lows near $59.50.

More importantly, the RSI is now reporting bearish conditions with a below-50 print.

The moving average convergence divergence (MACD) histogram is also teasing a bearish crossover (drop bellow zero).

All-in-all, Brent looks set to test the support of the trendline connecting June 12 and July 3 lows. As of writing, that trendline support is located at 63..75 and a barrel of Brent is changing hands at $64.50.

Daily chart

Trend: Bearish

