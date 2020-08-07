EUR/USD puts 1.18 to the test on upbeat NFP

- EUR/USD keeps the offered note near the 1.18 mark.
- US Non-farm Payrolls rose by 1,763K jobs in June.
- The unemployment rate ticked lower to 10.2% from 11.1%.
The selling interest around the single currency remains well and sound, with EUR/USD hovering around the 1.1800 region in the wake of the US labour market report for the month of July.
EUR/USD stays capped by 1.1920 so far
EUR/USD keeps the daily negative stance on Friday after the US economy created 1.763 million jobs during last month, surpassing expectations for a gain of 1.6 million jobs and up from June’s 4.791 million (revised from 4.8 million).
Further data showed the jobless rate eased to 10.2% and the critical Average Hourly Earnings – a proxy for inflation via wages – rose 0.2% MoM and expanded 4.8% over the last twelve months, both prints coming in above expectations.
What to look for around EUR
EUR/USD pushed higher and recorded new highs near 1.1920 on Thursday, triggering the subsequent leg lower to around a cent lower. The July rally, while largely triggered by broad-based dollar-selling and improved sentiment in the risk-associated universe, found extra sustain in auspicious results from domestic fundamentals, which have been in turn supporting further the view of a strong economic recovery in the wake of the coronavirus fallout. Also lending wings to the momentum around the euro appears the recently clinched deal on the European Recovery Fund – which helped to put political fears within the bloc to rest (for now) – and the solid position of the current account in the region.
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the pair is losing 0.47% at 1.1820 and faces immediate contention at 1.1695 (weekly low Aug.3) followed by 1.1495 (monthly high Mar.9) and finally 1.1448 (50% Fibo of the 2017-2018 rally). On the other hand, a breakout of 1.1916 (2020 high Aug.6) would target 1.1996 (high May 14 2018) en route to 1.2032 (23.6% Fibo of the 2017-2018 rally).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD loses 1.1800 amid escalaing US-Sino tensions
EUR/USD dips sub-18 after the US reported an increase of 1.763 million jobs in July, better than estimated but pointing to a deceleration. Escalating Sino-American tensions are boosting the dollar and fiscal talks are eyed.
GBP/USD resumes decline, weighed by UK concerns, US-China conflict
GBP/USD trades at fresh weekly lows below 1.3050 as the dollar got a sudden boost from mounting tensions between the world's two largest economies. UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak said the furlough scheme that is underpinning the economy cannot last forever.
Gold holds up around around $2,060 after US jobs report
Gold is trading around $2,060, holding onto gains. The precious metal seems to shrug off the better-than-expected US jobs report. Fiscal stimulus talks are eyed.
Bitcoin may extend the recovery once Gold resumes the rally
Gold retreated from the recent highs, but the sentiments are still bullish. Cryptocurrencies resumed the upside, some altcoins are demonstrating strong gains. ETH/BTC stopped the downside correction and settled at $0.03300.
WTI drops 1% to $41.50 ahead of US NFP, rigs data
WTI (futures on Nymex) is on a steady decline so far this Friday, undermined by reduced demand for higher-yielding assets amid the renewed US-China tensions induced risk-aversion.