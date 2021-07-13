Breaking: US annual CPI inflation jumps to 5.4% in June vs. 4.9% expected

Inflation in the US, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), jumped to 5.4% on a yearly basis in June from 5% in May, the data published by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics revealed on Tuesday. This reading came in higher than the market expectation of 4.9%.
Further details of the report revealed that the annual Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, rose to 4.5% from 3.8%, surpassing analysts' estimate of 4%.
Market reaction
With the initial market reaction, the greenback started to gather strength against its rivals and the US Dollar Index was last seen gaining 0.42% on a daily basis at 92.61.
