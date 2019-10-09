Breaking: US and China make no progress on key trade issues in two days of deputy-level talks - SCMP Sources

- Chinese delegation refuses to talk about forced technology transfers - High-level talks are expected to last for only one day,
- Trade talks are doomed to fail from the get-go.
- AUD/JPY is down 0.30% on the soured sentiment.
South China Morning Post sources have come with a piece that has sent the Yen on a hike across the board, advancing some 30 pips vs the greenback, saying:
- US and China make no progress on key trade issues in two days of deputy-level talks, sources say.
- The Chinese delegation refuses to talk about forced technology transfers, a core US grievance in the negotiations, a person with knowledge of the meetings says.
- High-level talks are expected to last for only one day, with Liu He and his team now planning to leave Washington on Thursday.
Overnight, US stocks were elevated on a report from Bloomberg News that had suggested China was open to a limited tariff resolution with the U.S. Also, the Financial Times indicated that China had offered to increase by 50% purchases of agricultural products from U.S. farmers.
However, as ever, the headlines were conflicting with a late statement from China poured cold water over such optimism and said that the US had damaged any goodwill following the blacklisting of Chinese companies by the US State Department the prior day, announcing that Beijing has little hopes of a trade deal breakthrough this week - and seems we have confirmation now that these trade talks are doomed to fail from the get-go and its back to risk-off. AUD/JPY is down 0.30% on the soured sentiment.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steady sub-1.1000 after the Fed Minutes
FOMC Meeting’s Minutes failed to impress, reiterating Chief’s Powell well-known message: risks come from abroad, chances of recession are limited, economy overall healthy. EUR/USD holding around 1.0980.
GBP/USD struggling to retain the 1.2200 threshold
The GBP/USD pair remains at the lower end of its daily range, having a hard time to hold above the 1.22 figure amid stalemate Brexit negotiations hinting a hard-landing by the end of the month.
USD/JPY refreshes session tops on positive trade headlines
Positive trade-related development provided a modest lift in the last hour. A weaker tone surrounding the USD kept a lid on any strong follow-through. Wednesday’s key focus will be on Powell’s speech ahead of FOMC minutes.
Gold holds steady in a range, just below $1510 level
Gold was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band through the early European session on Wednesday and consolidated the overnight goodish move up back closer to weekly tops.
Cryptocurrencies go on a rampage as we head toward the ETF decision this weekend
In the past, the SEC have cited exchange manipulation and mispricing as a reason to knock back the decision but this time that reason could be obsolete as there are new futures products and custody agreements in place.