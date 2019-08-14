For the first time in more than a decade, the United States 2-year and 10-year Treasury bond yield curves inverted in the last minutes, which is seen as a sign of an upcoming recession. Additionally, the 30-year T-bond yield erased five basis points to 2.08%.

The Greenback doesn't seem to be reacting to this development with the US Dollar Index moving sideways a little below the 97.70 mark.

Markets will be paying close attention to the performance of Wall Street's main indexes later in the day to see how this development impacts the risk sentiment.