Breaking: Ukraine's Kuleba says no progress on ceasefire

Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov and his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba are holding a news conference following their meeting in Turkey.

Key quotes from Kuleba (via Reuters)

"Concluded meeting with Russian, Turkish counterparts."

"Meeting was both easy and difficult."

"Easy because Lavrov followed his traditional rhetoric, difficult because I did my best."

"Most difficult situation is in Mariupol."

"We hope Russia will allow the functioning of a humanitarian corridor from Mariupol."

"Lavrov did not commit to a humanitarian corridor in Mariupol."

"No progress on ceasefire."

"Ready to meet again in this format."

"Ready to continue engagement to stop the war."

"We have two tasks, organizing humanitarian corridor from Mariupol and reaching a 24-hour truce."

"We cannot stop the war if the country that started the aggression has no desire to do so."

"Our consistent policy has been joining NATO as a full member, however, we understand this will not happen soon, or in foreseeable future."

"NATO is not ready to act collectively to stop the war."

"NATO delegated authority to help to member states on a bilateral basis."

"So far, the Ukrainian army has ensured security, as well as some partners but this needs to be on a sustainable basis."

Key quotes from Lavrov (via Reuters)

"We spoke about humanitarian questions."

"We reminded Ukraine that Russia had presented its proposals."

"Moscow wants a reply."

"The military operation in Ukraine is going to plan."

"West is behaving dangerously."

"Unclear where the rocket launchers supplied by the west to Ukraine will end up."

"West is creating a danger in the region for many years."

"West caused this conflict by forcing Ukraine to choose between Russia and the west."

"How can our own security be decided by NATO?"

"We do not want the militarization of Ukraine."

"We want Ukraine to be neutral."

"We are prepared to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine."

"We will come out of this crisis with refreshed views of the world - with no illusions about the west."

"Ukraine seems to want to have meetings for the sake of meetings."

"We said that Putin would not refuse a meeting with Zelenskyy but any such contact would have to be substantive with specifics."

Market reaction

Markets remain risk-averse following these comments. As of writing, the Euro Stoxx 600 Index was down 0.6% and the UK's FTSE 100 was losing 1.1%.