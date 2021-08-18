Breaking: RBNZ keeps OCR unchanged at 0.25%, NZD/USD slumps

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) board members decided to maintain the Official Cash Rate (OCR) at a record low of 0.25% in August, as against market expectations of a 25bps hike.

To keep the OCR unchanged at this meeting given the heightened uncertainty with the country in a lockdown.

The least regrets policy stance is to further reduce the level of monetary stimulus so as to anchor inflation and employment expectations.

Confident of meeting their inflation and employment remit with less need for the existing level of monetary stimulus.

Remains alert to the supply disruptions that COVID-19 can create, and the dampening effect this can have on confidence.

House prices are also above their sustainable level, heightening the risk of a price correction as supply increases.

Capacity pressures are now evident in the economy, particularly in the labor market.

Near-term consumer price inflation is expected to rise above target range before returning towards the 2 percent midpoint around mid-2022.