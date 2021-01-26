Breaking: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Q4 results lead stock higher in Tuesday's pre-market

- Johnson & Johnson earnings per share (EPS) $1.86 versus $1.82 analyst expectations.
- Quarterly revenue up over 8%, beating analysts expectations.
- Further commentary on earnings call later on Tuesday.
Shares in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) are trading nearly 2% higher in Tuesdays pre-market session as Q4 results boosted investors’ optimism. JNJ will host a conference call later on Tuesday (0830 EST), where investors will hope to get further information on JNJ covid-19 vaccine developments.
