Breaking: Japanese data dump, Core CPI +0.7% YoY vs +0.8% poll – Reuters

We are seeing Japan releases today in a flurry of data, including Tokyo Jan CPI and Dec industrial production. Core consumer prices in Tokyo rose 0.7 percent in January from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday.

The core consumer price index for Japan’s capital, which includes oil products but excludes fresh food prices, compared with economists' median estimate for a 0.8 percent annual rise.

This is all comes in at month-end, so flows could be irregular. there has been no immediate reaction to the data.

Japan's factory output rose 1.3% in December, government data showed on Friday, compared with the median market forecast for a 0.7% gain. Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect output to grow 3.5% in January and rise 4.1% in February, the data showed.

Japan Dec Industrial Output +1.3% MoM- govt (Reuters poll: +0.7%).

Japan manufacturers see Jan output +3.5% MoM (prev forecast: +2.5%).

Japan manufacturers see Feb output +4.1% MoM.

The Tokyo Consumer Price Index released by the Statistics Bureau is a measure of price movements obtained by comparison of the retail prices of a representative shopping basket of goods and services, excluding fresh food. The index captures inflation in Tokyo. The purchase power of JPY is dragged down by inflation. Generally a high reading is seen as positive for the JPY.

