Goldman Sachs smashed analyst expectations on Wednesday as the investment bank released Q1 2021 results. Wall Street analysts had expected earnings per share (EPS) of $10.22, but Goldman instead posted EPS of $18.60.
Revenue was expected to come in at $12.61 billion for the quarter, but Goldman also left these estimates in the dust and posted revenue of $17.7 billion.
Investment banking was the standout as that division posted record profits of $3.77 billion for the quarter.
Market reaction
Goldman Sachs GS shares are trading 1.8% higher at $333.60 in Wednesday's pre-market.
