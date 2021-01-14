Breaking: Gold drops $20, T-yields spike as Biden set to announce $2 trillion stimulus

President-elect Joe Biden is expected to unveil a major Covid-19 relief package worth roughly around $2 trillion on Friday, CNN reports, citing two people briefed on the deliberations.

His advisers have recently told allies in Congress to expect a price tag in the ballpark of $2 trillion, up $700bn from the $1.3 trillion package Schumer asked for in late-Wednesday’s NY trading.

more to come ...