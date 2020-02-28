Breaking: Gold crashes below $1,600, margin calls cited

Gold is trading below $1,600 despite the risk-off sentiment stemming from coronavirus fears.
Experts talking to Bloomberg have said that the yellow metal has been hurt by margin calls as several funds needed the cash amid the stock market crash. The metal is used to a liquid asset that occurs in the equity market, according to Standard Chartered.
Others say that overbought conditions have triggered profit-taking.
Beforehand, safe-haven flows have pushed XAU/USD to a seven-year high of $1,689.
Gold has reached hit a low under $1,585 at the time of writing. It is hitting the 200 Simple Moving Average on the four-hour chart, suggesting a potential bounce. However, the Relative Strength Index is still above 30, thus outside oversold conditions.
Nevertheless, after this sharp correction, XAU/USD has room to rise, especially if Covid-19 remains a scare.
See Gold may top $1,800 as coronavirus in Italy propels market panic – Interview with Kathleen Brooks
-- more to come
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
