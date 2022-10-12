GBP/USD has changed its course and jumped beyond 1.1000, in a knee-jerk reaction to a Financial Times (FT) report, citing that the Bank of England (BOE) signalled privately to bankers it may extend bond-buying.
Citing people briefed on the discussions, the FT reported that the BOE has communicated privately to bankers that it could extend its emergency bond-buying programme past this Friday’s deadline.
This comes after BOE Governor Andrew Bailey warned late Tuesday, “My message to the (pension) funds involved and all the firms is you’ve got three days left now. You’ve got to get this done.”
Bailey's comments knocked the GBP/USD pair below 1.1000, as he hinted that the central bank will halt its market support.
However, the latest report renewed speculation of the UK central bank intervention to support the local currency, which put a fresh bid under the major, propelling it one big figure from 1.0945 levels to 1.1049. Cable was last seen trading at 1.1008, quickly retreating but still adding 0.40% on the day.
Earlier on Tuesday, the BOE announced to include inflation-linked debt in its bond-buying programme, in an effort to avert what it called a “fire sale” that threatens financial stability.
Uncertainty around the UK monetary policy continues to keep GBP sellers alive and kicking, limiting any upside attempts in the currency pair. Attention now turns towards the UK monthly GDP and Industrial Production data while the BOE operations will be closely followed ahead of the US inflation and FOMC minutes.
GBP/USD: 15-minutes chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD consolidates BOE-led gains below 1.10 ahead of UK data
GBP/USD is consolidating gains below 1.1000 ahead of the UK GDP and Industrial data. Cable spiked to 1.1050 after Financial Times (FT) reported that the BOE signaled privately to bankers it may extend bond-buying.
EUR/USD spikes above 0.9730 as DXY skids, ECB Lagarde’s speech/Fed minutes in focus
The EUR/USD pair has climbed above the immediate hurdle of 0.9700 sharply and has refreshed its day’s high at 0.9734 in the Tokyo session. The risk profile is still averse as S&P500 futures are still consolidating.
USD/JPY holds gains above 146.00, highest since 1998
USD/JPY is consolidating the latest upsurge to fresh 24-year highs near 146.40. Investors trade with caution, as the pair has surpassed the key 145.90 level, which was previously a trigger point for the Japanese intervention. US dollar extends uptrend ahead of Fed minutes.
Gold keeps sight on $1,650 whilst below 21DMA, Fed minutes eyed Premium
Gold price meanders in weekly lows sub-$1,700, as Yellen power USD bulls. Hawkish Fed remarks back aggressive Fed rate hike bets, underpin yields. XAU/USD awaits a sustained break below $1,660 for further downside.
Bitcoin: How will CPI affect the crypto markets?
Bitcoin price could see a minor run-up to retest the recent broken, bearish setup. This development is likely to influence Ethereum, Ripple and other altcoins to do the same. Regardless, investors need to stay focussed on the mid-term outlook, which is still pessimistic.