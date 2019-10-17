Breaking: GBP/USD crashes below 1.28 on doubts Brexit deal can pass

The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) has formally stated it will vote against the Brexit deal, complicating its chances of passing. Prime Minister Boris Johnson will bring the vote to parliament on Saturday.

Hardliners in the Conservative Party continue supporting the accord. Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has said that the accord is worse than the previous deal negotiated by former PM Theresa May. The Liberal Democrats object Brexit altogether and the Scottish National Party (SNP) also opposes leaving the EU and sees the deal as detrimental to Scotland. The vote hinges on the votes from Labour members representing constituencies that voted Leave.

GBP/USD has dropped below 1.28, now trading some 200 pips below the peak of 1.2989 it reached after the agreement was announced. Support awaits at the daily low of 1.2748, followed by 1.2706. Resistance is at 1.2877 and 1.2920.

Here is how the pound performed, first rising and then falling in a highly volatile day.

