China’s January-February Retail Sales YoY, the number arrived at -20.5% vs. +0.8% exp and +8.0% last, with Industrial Output YoY at -13.5% and +1.5% exp and +6.9% last.

Meanwhile, Fixed Asset Investment YoY stood at -24.5% vs. +2.8% expected and +5.4% last.

Impact on AUD/USD

The terrible Chinese macro numbers served failed to deter the AUD bulls, as the AUD/USD pair extends its recovery mode from a new decade low sub-0.61. The spot now trades at 0.6136, down 0.80% on the day.