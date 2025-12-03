Australia’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) rose 0.4% QoQ in the third quarter (Q3) of 2025 compared with the 0.6% growth in the second quarter, the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) showed on Wednesday. This reading came in weaker than the expectations of 0.7% expansion.

The annual third-quarter GDP grew by 2.1%, compared with the 1.8% growth in Q2, while below the consensus of a 2.2% increase.

Additional takeaways from the Australian GDP data

In nominal terms, GDP rose 1.7%.

The terms of trade rose 0.3%.

Household saving to income ratio rose to 6.4% from 6.0%.

Market reaction to Australia’s GDP data

The Australian Dollar (AUD) attracts some sellers following the downbeat Australia GDP report. The AUD/USD pair is trading at 0.6558, losing 0.11% on the day.

Australian Dollar Price This week The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies this week. Australian Dollar was the weakest against the Euro. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.31% 0.13% -0.28% -0.03% -0.09% -0.07% -0.15% EUR 0.31% 0.44% 0.02% 0.27% 0.21% 0.23% 0.15% GBP -0.13% -0.44% -0.16% -0.16% -0.22% -0.20% -0.29% JPY 0.28% -0.02% 0.16% 0.26% 0.18% 0.21% 0.12% CAD 0.03% -0.27% 0.16% -0.26% -0.11% -0.04% -0.12% AUD 0.09% -0.21% 0.22% -0.18% 0.11% 0.02% -0.06% NZD 0.07% -0.23% 0.20% -0.21% 0.04% -0.02% -0.08% CHF 0.15% -0.15% 0.29% -0.12% 0.12% 0.06% 0.08% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Australian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent AUD (base)/USD (quote).