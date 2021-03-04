The German Health Ministry says the standing vaccination commission recommends the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine for people over the age of 65.

The German Health Ministry also states that if the interval between the two doses of the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine is twelve weeks then the vaccine is even more effective.

The Health Ministry will implement both recommendations in the regulation very soon.

The AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine had been the subject of debate over its effectivenmess in older populations. Controversy had also been fuled by French President Emmanual Macron comments that the AstraZeneca vaccine was less than effective for people over 65. President Macron claimed that it was "quasi-ineffective" for people over 65, "the early results we have are not encouraging for 60 to 65-year-old people concerning AstraZeneca".

It was also reported earlier by Reuters that the EU is to begin a formal review of Russia's Sputnik vaccine.

Market Reaction

Shares in AstraZeneca are trading in London at £68.39 up 44 pence or 0.65%.

