Breaking: ADP Employment smashes expectations with 291K, EUR/USD nears 1.10

ADP's private-sector jobs report for January has shown an increase of 291,000 positions, far above 156,000 expected. December's figures suffered a minor downgrade from 202,000 to 199,000.

The US dollar is rising across the board and EUR/USD has hit a new low at 1.1014. The greenback is also gaining ground against the pound and the yen, with USD/JPY edging toward 110.

This is the second upbeat figure from the US after ISM's Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index exceeded estimates with 50.9 – a return to growth.

The ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI is next. It is set to shed light on the services sector and the employment component serves as another hint toward Friday's official Non-Farm Payrolls figures.

