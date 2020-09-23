BoT seen keeping interest rates on hold – UOB

Lee Sue Ann, Economist at UOB Group, sees the Bank of Thailand (BoT) leaving its monetary conditions unchanged at its upcoming meeting.

Key Quotes

“With rates approaching the zero mark, policy space is increasingly limited.”

“Policymakers may cut the benchmark rate by just another 25 bps to 0.25% in 4Q20 to support growth and inflation in the year ahead, falling which, unconventional measures such as asset purchases or yield curve control may be adopted.”