Boris Johnson, the UK's Prime Minister, was interviewed on ITV today ahead of today's Climate Change debate that is being held on Channel 4 at the time of writing. Only Jeremy Corbyn is part of the panel.
Meanwhile, Johnson said that it would be stupid to negotiate over NHS and that a trade deal would be off the table with the US if Trump wants the NHS on the table.
