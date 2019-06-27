BOJ's Wakatabe: Stimulus will be maintained as long as needed

Bank of Japan (BOJ) will maintain the ultra-easy monetary policy as long as needed to achieve the 2% inflation target, board member Wakatabe said on Thursday.
Wakatabe further stressed that the normalization of policy is unlikely unless the economy and prices return to a normal state.
Key quotes
- Japan's economy likely to expand moderately as a trend as overseas growth likely to pick up somewhat.
- If QQE was not put in place Japan's economy would not have achieved the state where it was no longer in deflation.
- QQE had a strong stimulus effect on the economy and prices.
- The planned sales tax hike could exert downward pressure on both the economy and prices.
