BoJ's Ueda: Will keep adjusting degree of easing if our economic, price outlook is to be realised

Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Kazuo speaks at the post-policy meeting press conference on Wednesday, explaining the Bank’s decision to keep the interest rate steady at 0.50%.

Japan's economy is recovering moderately, although some weak moves are seen.

Uncertainties surrounding Japan's economy and prices, including global trade policy trends, remain high.

Must pay due attention to FX markets, their impact on Japan's economy, and prices.

FX impact on prices has become larger than in past, as firms are more eager to wage, price hikes.

Will keep adjusting degree of easing if our economic, price outlook is to be realised.

Will guide policy from the standpoint of sustainably, stably achieving price target.

This Shunto result largely in line with our January view.

Must scrutinise wage trends.

Strong momentum of wage hikes spreading to smaller companies.

Need to carefully monitor developments in wages.

Aware that rising prices are having a negative impact on households.

Need to be aware that rising food prices including rice could change households' inflation expectations.

US tariff policy, targets have expanded in the past month rapidly.

Will keep scrutinising impact of the US trade policy on us, global, Japan's economy.

There are still large uncertainties in the US tariff policy.

Underlying inflation is gradually nearing 2%, and that has allowed us to gradually adjust the degree of monetary easing.

The BoJ has shrunk its JGB buying as planned.

Still need some time to consider what to do with BoJ’s ETF holdings.

Basic stance has been to proceed with tapering as planned but will adjust as needed.

Will make decision as we look at domestic price, wage trends and overseas uncertainties.

Overseas uncertinties rapidly increasing.

Not in stage of quantitiatively eavualute overseas uncertainties.

Wage trends 'on track' or slightly stronger.

Looking at various indicators to determine underlying inflation.

Underlying inflation between 1% and 2%.

Uncertainties regarding overseas economies are rising compared with Jan.

Still haven't narrowed down what the neutral rate is.

Still our view on neutral rate has wide range.

There are various views on neutral rates if economy grows in line with projection.

Tariffs could affect mind, confidence of businesses, households also.

Don't know how tariff effects on economy in the short term.

Want to conduct policies before it is too late when asked about tariff impacts.

Markets set long-term rates.

Will respond nimbly if there is abnormal long-term yield moves.

Not in such situation now.