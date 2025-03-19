BoJ's Ueda: Will keep adjusting degree of easing if our economic, price outlook is to be realised

Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Kazuo speaks at the post-policy meeting press conference on Wednesday, explaining the Bank’s decision to keep the interest rate steady at 0.50%.
Additional quotes
Japan's economy is recovering moderately, although some weak moves are seen.
Uncertainties surrounding Japan's economy and prices, including global trade policy trends, remain high.
Must pay due attention to FX markets, their impact on Japan's economy, and prices.
FX impact on prices has become larger than in past, as firms are more eager to wage, price hikes.
Will keep adjusting degree of easing if our economic, price outlook is to be realised.
Will guide policy from the standpoint of sustainably, stably achieving price target.
This Shunto result largely in line with our January view.
Must scrutinise wage trends.
Strong momentum of wage hikes spreading to smaller companies.
Need to carefully monitor developments in wages.
Aware that rising prices are having a negative impact on households.
Need to be aware that rising food prices including rice could change households' inflation expectations.
US tariff policy, targets have expanded in the past month rapidly.
Will keep scrutinising impact of the US trade policy on us, global, Japan's economy.
There are still large uncertainties in the US tariff policy.
Underlying inflation is gradually nearing 2%, and that has allowed us to gradually adjust the degree of monetary easing.
The BoJ has shrunk its JGB buying as planned.
Still need some time to consider what to do with BoJ’s ETF holdings.
Basic stance has been to proceed with tapering as planned but will adjust as needed.
Will make decision as we look at domestic price, wage trends and overseas uncertainties.
Overseas uncertinties rapidly increasing.
Not in stage of quantitiatively eavualute overseas uncertainties.
Wage trends 'on track' or slightly stronger.
Looking at various indicators to determine underlying inflation.
Underlying inflation between 1% and 2%.
Uncertainties regarding overseas economies are rising compared with Jan.
Still haven't narrowed down what the neutral rate is.
Still our view on neutral rate has wide range.
There are various views on neutral rates if economy grows in line with projection.
Tariffs could affect mind, confidence of businesses, households also.
Don't know how tariff effects on economy in the short term.
Want to conduct policies before it is too late when asked about tariff impacts.
Markets set long-term rates.
Will respond nimbly if there is abnormal long-term yield moves.
Not in such situation now.
Market reaction
USD/JPY remains strongly bid following these comments. The pair was last seen trading 0.27% higher on the day near 149.75.
Bank of Japan FAQs
The Bank of Japan (BoJ) is the Japanese central bank, which sets monetary policy in the country. Its mandate is to issue banknotes and carry out currency and monetary control to ensure price stability, which means an inflation target of around 2%.
The Bank of Japan embarked in an ultra-loose monetary policy in 2013 in order to stimulate the economy and fuel inflation amid a low-inflationary environment. The bank’s policy is based on Quantitative and Qualitative Easing (QQE), or printing notes to buy assets such as government or corporate bonds to provide liquidity. In 2016, the bank doubled down on its strategy and further loosened policy by first introducing negative interest rates and then directly controlling the yield of its 10-year government bonds. In March 2024, the BoJ lifted interest rates, effectively retreating from the ultra-loose monetary policy stance.
The Bank’s massive stimulus caused the Yen to depreciate against its main currency peers. This process exacerbated in 2022 and 2023 due to an increasing policy divergence between the Bank of Japan and other main central banks, which opted to increase interest rates sharply to fight decades-high levels of inflation. The BoJ’s policy led to a widening differential with other currencies, dragging down the value of the Yen. This trend partly reversed in 2024, when the BoJ decided to abandon its ultra-loose policy stance.
A weaker Yen and the spike in global energy prices led to an increase in Japanese inflation, which exceeded the BoJ’s 2% target. The prospect of rising salaries in the country – a key element fuelling inflation – also contributed to the move.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD softens below 1.0950 as Fed rate decision looms
The EUR/USD pair weakens to near 1.0935 during the Asian trading hours on Wednesday, pressured by a modest recovery in the US Dollar. Traders prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of the US Federal Reserve interest rate decision on Wednesday.
Gold renews all-time highs ahead of the Fed verdict
Gold price is picking up fresh bids to hit a new record high near $3,040 early Wednesday. Gold buyers regain poise amid looming geopolitical risks while bracing for the all-important US Federal Reserve monetary policy announcements.
USD/JPY rises toward 150.00 on cautious Ueda comments
USD/JPY gains traction and rises toward 150.00 in the European morning after BoJ Governor Ueda said that they will continue to adjust the degree of policy easing. Earlier in the day, the BoJ announced that it left monetary policy settings unchanged, as anticipated.
XRP battles key trendline support as long-term holders continue holding onto large profits
XRP futures open interest has remained largely flat since the market crash in early February. The remittance-based token has shed 33% of its OI between February 1 and March 18, per Coinglass data.
Tariff wars are stories that usually end badly
In a 1933 article on national self-sufficiency1, British economist John Maynard Keynes advised “those who seek to disembarrass a country from its entanglements” to be “very slow and wary” and illustrated his point with the following image: “It should not be a matter of tearing up roots but of slowly training a plant to grow in a different direction”.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.