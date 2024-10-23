BoJ's Ueda: It's taking us time to get to 2% inflation

There are sometimes significant effects of monetary policy changes in other countries on our economy and inflation, so we look at what happens in the US, Europe very carefully.

The problem is if you proceed very very gradually and create expectations that rates are going to stay at low levels for a very long time, this could lead to a huge build-up of speculative positions.

Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda noted late Wednesday that the BoJ continues to grapple with igniting inflation expectations in Japan. While most major central banks around the globe weight rate cuts in the face of declining inflation after a longer-than-expected period of price growth outpacing incomes, Japan has lapped the entire race from last to first, having never seen rate-lifting inflation fires to begin with and still struggling to kick off price increases after decades of stagnant inflation metrics.

