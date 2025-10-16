BoJ’s Tamura: Necessary to adjust degree of monetary easing to make rate closer to neutral rate

The Bank of Japan (BoJ) board member Naoki Tamura said on Thursday that the central bank should push the interest rates closer toward levels deemed neutral.

Key quotes

Decline to comment when asked whether to propose rate hike at Oct meeting.



Believe necessary to adjust degree of monetary easing to make rate closer to neutral rate.



Need to closely monitor US tariff impact, should not have any pre-conception in assessing data.



Uncertainty remains over tariff impact on Japanese economy, will examine data.



Important for markets to move in a stable manner reflecting fundamentals.

Market reaction

At the press time, the USD/JPY pair is up 0.03% on the day to trade at 151.09.