BOJ's Nakaso: Aiming for 2 pct inflation would stabilize FX

BOJ's Nakaso: Aiming for 2 pct inflation would stabilize FXBy Omkar Godbole
Comments from Bank of Japan [BOJ] Deputy Governor Hiroshi Nakaso crossing the wires via Reuters-
- Setting its price goal [2% inflation target] at levels equivalent to other major central banks would stabilise currency moves in the long run
- The central bank may incur revenue losses when it exits ultra-easy monetary policy but that won't affect policy-making
- It's important to create a sustainable fiscal framework in Japan
- Asks government the government to take a "balanced" approach on fiscal policy, when asked about criticism by some analysts that the BOJ's ultra-easy policy was allowing lawmakers to drag their feet in fixing Japan's tattered finances by keeping borrowing costs essentially at zero
