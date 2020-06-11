BOJ’s Kuroda: Ready to take all necessary steps to combat coronavirus fallout without hesitation

Bank of Japan (BOJ) is ready to take all necessary steps to combat the coronavirus pandemic fallout without hesitation, said Governor H. Kuroda in his scheduled speech on Thursday.

More comments

"Given the uncertainty over outlook on coronavirus pandemic, govt and BO need to take all means available flexibly."

"Corporate funding in Japan remains under strong stress."

“Hong Kong dollar's peg to the US dollar holds key to Hong Kong’s economy.”

“BOJ is watching carefully developments in Hong Kong, Asian financial markets.”

Market reaction

The Japanese currency is recovering some ground on Kuroda’s pledge to support the economic recovery, with USD/JPY trimming gains to trade around 107.00.