BoJ’s Kuroda: Necessary to achieve 2% inflation target sustainably, stably in tandem with wage growth

Bank of Japan (BOJ) is speaking at the post-policy meeting conference on Tuesday, commenting on inflation and wage growth outlook.
Key quotes
Sustainable, stable achievement of inflation target should be determined on not just wage figures but also on economic, price trends, underlying mechanism, future outlook.
Necessary to achieve 2% inflation target sustainably, stably in tandem with wage growth.
Today's decision on yield curve control is not an exit of yield curve control or change in policy.
Appropriate to continue easing policy.
Decision was made today as deteriorating market functions could threaten corporate financing.
Bond market volatility has recently been heightening again, distorting yield curve shapes.
Expects volatility in global financial markets to decrease gradually.
Cannot be optimistic amid uncertainties from Ukraine war, rate hikes in western economies, China’s shift of zero-covid policy.
Economic stimulus effect has been rising despite same nominal rates because inflation brings real rates down.
Unlikely that inflation rises above 2% in FY2023 in whole year as import price inflation falls.
Covid resurgence in China is increasing downside pressure on global economy.
True that pace of recovery of overseas economies is slowing down.
Related reads
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY trades at multi-month below 133.00 after Kuroda
USD/JPY is down more than 400 pips on Tuesday near 132.50 following the Bank of Japan's policy tweak. In the press conference, BOJ Governor Kuroda reiterated that they won't hesitate to ease policy further if necessary but failed to trigger a reaction in the pair.
EUR/USD drops below 1.0600 as US Dollar recovers on higher yields
EUR/USD is dropping below 1.0600 after the latest whipsaw, ahead of the European open. The pair is feeling the pull of gravity as the US Dollar reverses losses, gaining support from the rally in the US Treasury yields led by the BoJ's revision to its yield policy.
GBP/USD consolidates losses above 1.2100 as US Dollar pauses sell-off
GBP/USD is recovering ground above 1.2100 heading into Tuesday’s London open. Cable cuts losses, as the US Dollar rebounds amid firmer US Treasury yields. Markets remain unnerved amid the surprise BoJ policy move, weighing on the higher-yielding GBP.
Gold eyes $1,800 and Treasury yields post-hawkish BoJ pivot Premium
Having defended the critical 200-DMA support at $1,785 on Monday, Gold price once again found fresh buyers near that level and staged a solid bunce in early Tuesday. The sudden upswing in the Gold price could be attributed to a significant market reaction to a surprise hawkish BoJ policy shift.
Two things count the most: The policy response to the Covid surge in China and US inflation
This week in the US it’s mostly housing data, consumer confidence and a biggie, personal income and spending on Friday–but Friday is the day before Christmas and almost certainly a short day in Europe and the US. Elsewhere the new include inflation and BoJ meeting in Japan.