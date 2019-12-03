BOJ’s Kuroda: Important to strike the right balance between growth and fiscal discipline

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Kuroda is on the wires now, via Reuters, making a speech in the Japanese parliament.

Kuroda said: "Important to strike the right balance between growth and fiscal discipline."

“Monetary easing and raising growth expectations both needed for capex and corporate funding demand to accelerate ahead,” he added.

USD/JPY is back on the bids and above the 109 handle amid a recovery in the US dollar across the board and an uptick in the US equity futures. At the press time, the spot trades near 109.10 levels, up +0.11% on the day.