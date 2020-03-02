BOJ’s Kuroda: Global financial and capital markets have been unstable recently due to coronavirus spread

Global financial and capital markets have been unstable recently with growing uncertainties about the outlook for economic activity due to the spread of the novel coronavirus, said the Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor on Monday.

He added: “The Bank of Japan will closely monitor future developments, and will strive to provide ample liquidity and ensure stability in financial markets through appropriate market operations and asset purchases.”

USD/JPY still below 108.00

Amid broad risk-aversion across the financial markets, the yen remains underpinned, as USD/JPY tries hard to take out the 108 handle on its road to recovery from a five-month low of 107.25 reached in early Asia.