BOJ’s Kuroda: Closely monitoring the market moves

Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Kuroda is on the wires now, via Reuters, noting that they are closely monitoring the market moves.

He added that the exchange-traded funds (ETF) paper loss is estimated to be about JPY 2-3 trillion now.

USD/JPY reaction

USD/JPY is consolidating the early drop to 110.10 region, now trading around 110.35 amid broad US dollar weakness and gains in the S&P 500 futures.

The market mood in Asia remains lifted amid Fed’s unlimited QE and the prospects of the US Congress relief deal.