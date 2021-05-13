BOJ’s Kuroda: Buying of risky assets is extraordinary measure that no other major central bank taking

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) buying of risky assets, including ETFs, is an extraordinary measure that no other major central bank is taking, the central bank Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said in his scheduled speech before the Japanese parliaments.
Additional comments
“The BOJ guiding monetary policy keeping in mind that excessive fall in super-long yields could have a negative impact on the economy.”
“Will take into account effects, side-effects of policy, aim for moderate inflation accompanied by growth in corporate profits, jobs and wages.”
“BOJ's risky asset buying, which is part of its ultra-loose policy, is a necessary step as it is expected to take more time to hit 2% inflation.”
“Must be vigilant to the potential impact of increasing covid variants, though Japan’s economy overall is improving thanks to strong global recovery.”
Separately, a senior central bank official was reported, as saying that the “BOJ is ready to extend the pandemic-relief programme beyond sept deadline if needed.”
“Sectors particularly hit hard by pandemic, such as restaurants and hotels, facing funding strains,” the official added.
USD/JPY reaction
USD/JPY is off the five-week highs, holding steady around 109.60 amid upbeat market mood and a pause in the US dollar rally.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bears hit target, eyes on upside
EUR/USD bears looking for a deeper impulse to test bullish commitments at weekly support. Bulls taking charge and eye the daily resistance for weekly upside continuation probability. In this case, the 61.8% Fibonacci is the key target.
GBP/USD poised for further downside towards 1.4000
GBP/USD stays depressed around Monday’s low, defends 1.4050 of late. Pullback from a five-week-old ascending channel, bearish MACD favor sellers. Bulls remain hopeful until witnessing a downside break of 1.3880.
EUR/USD: Bears hit target, eyes on upside
EUR/USD bears looking for a deeper impulse to test bullish commitments at weekly support. Bulls taking charge and eye the daily resistance for weekly upside continuation probability. In this case, the 61.8% Fibonacci is the key target.
SHIB price plunges after Vitalik Buterin dumps dog-themed tokens
Vitalik Buterin received Shiba Inu tokens at his public wallet address as part of a burn mechanism. Shiba Inu price dropped by over 40% in the past 24 hours as the Ethereum co-founder cleaned out his crypto wallet.
Inflation and the dollar: Is the connection as direct as it seems?
US inflation soared in April and so did market volatility. Treasury rates rose, the dollar followed and equities dropped for a second day. The Fed insists prices increases are temporary but behind the pandemic base effect commodity prices are sharply higher and wages are rising.