BOJ’s Kuroda: BOJ to guide policy with easy policy bias given the overseas downside risks

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Kuroda is out on the wires now, via Reuters, making his scheduled parliamentary speech.

Key Quotes:

Japan's economy likely to continue expanding as a trend, as an effect of the overseas slowdown in domestic demand will be limited.

Japan's economy sustaining momentum to hit a 2% inflation target.

BOJ will guide policy with easy policy bias given the need to be mindful of downside risks mainly from overseas developments.

The fiscal, monetary policy mix isn't enough, deregulation and structural reforms also needed to heighten Japan’s long-term economic growth.

BOJ is conducting ultra-loose policy to hit its price goal, not to help govt fund spending.

Japan must ensure it maintains market trust over govt efforts to achieve medium-, long-term fiscal reform.

Policy coordination can boost benefits to the economy.

Communication is important between govt and central bank.