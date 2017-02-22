BOJ's Kiuchi says current pace of bond buying is unsustainable

Bank of Japan's (BOJ) Kiuchi said today that the central bank may soon face difficutly in buying bonds if it continues the QE program at the current pace.

Key quotes

The biggest risk to Japan is uncertainty surrounding its export environment

It would be very problematic to riase yield curve target in near future with inflation still low

Frequently changing yield curve target could erode market trust in BOJ's target and destablize market

There is risk yield currve control could lead to acceleration of BOJ' bond buying pace

Need to ensure real long-term rates remain low and stable

Must make 2% inflation a medium-to long-term target