BOJ’s JGB purchases today; USD/JPY looks vulnerable below 109.00

BOJ’s JGB purchases today; USD/JPY looks vulnerable below 109.00By Dhwani Mehta
The Bank of Japan (BOJ) said in a statement released last hour, via Reuters, it purchased JPY 100bn yen in under 1-year Japanese Government bonds (JGBS), JPY280bn in 1 to 3 year maturities and JPY 330bn in the 3 to 5 year time frame (same as in the previous operation).
The yen remains unfazed by the BOJ’s bond buying plans, keeping USD/JPY under pressure just ahead of 109 handle.
