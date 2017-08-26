BOJ’s JGB purchases today; USD/JPY looks vulnerable below 109.00

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) said in a statement released last hour, via Reuters, it purchased JPY 100bn yen in under 1-year Japanese Government bonds (JGBS), JPY280bn in 1 to 3 year maturities and JPY 330bn in the 3 to 5 year time frame (same as in the previous operation).

The yen remains unfazed by the BOJ’s bond buying plans, keeping USD/JPY under pressure just ahead of 109 handle.