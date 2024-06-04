BoJ’s Himino: Needs to watch potential impact of easy monetary policy on economy

Bank of Japan (BoJ) Deputy Governor Ryozo Himino said on Tuesday, “when easy monetary policy lasts for an extremely long period of time, policymakers must be vigilant to the potential impact it has on the economy's productivity, potential growth.”
Additional quotes
Firms will likely have more freedom in setting prices flexibly when prices, wages are rising moderately in tandem.
In economy facing effective zero lower bound, asset price moves such as FX, stocks and property prices are likely to serve as key transmission channel of monetary policy.
We are guiding monetary policy to achieve a situation where underlying inflation, excluding one-off factors, move around 2%.
Bank of Japan FAQs
The Bank of Japan (BoJ) is the Japanese central bank, which sets monetary policy in the country. Its mandate is to issue banknotes and carry out currency and monetary control to ensure price stability, which means an inflation target of around 2%.
The Bank of Japan has embarked in an ultra-loose monetary policy since 2013 in order to stimulate the economy and fuel inflation amid a low-inflationary environment. The bank’s policy is based on Quantitative and Qualitative Easing (QQE), or printing notes to buy assets such as government or corporate bonds to provide liquidity. In 2016, the bank doubled down on its strategy and further loosened policy by first introducing negative interest rates and then directly controlling the yield of its 10-year government bonds.
The Bank’s massive stimulus has caused the Yen to depreciate against its main currency peers. This process has exacerbated more recently due to an increasing policy divergence between the Bank of Japan and other main central banks, which have opted to increase interest rates sharply to fight decades-high levels of inflation. The BoJ’s policy of holding down rates has led to a widening differential with other currencies, dragging down the value of the Yen.
A weaker Yen and the spike in global energy prices have led to an increase in Japanese inflation, which has exceeded the BoJ’s 2% target. Still, the Bank judges that the sustainable and stable achievement of the 2% target has not yet come in sight, so any sudden change in the current policy looks unlikely.
