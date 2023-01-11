BoJ to review side effects of its massive monetary easing at its policy meetings next week – Yomiuri

Japanese media Yomiuri came out with the news suggesting another hawkish move by the Bank of Japan (BoJ) during its next week’s monetary policy meeting. The news signaled that the Japanese central bank is up for reviewing the side effects of massive monetary easing in the monetary policy meeting next week.
“BoJ reviews due to skewed interest rates in markets even after last month's tweak in bond yield control policy,” adds Yomiuri per Reuters.
USD/JPY slides
Following the news, the USD/JPY pair dropped around 50 pips to 131.90, close to 132.10 by the press time.
Also read: USD/JPY bulls eye a break of key daily resistance with US CPI eyed
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD dribbles around 0.6900 as traders await Aussie Trade Balance, China Inflation
AUD/USD portrays pre-data anxiety as it struggles to extend the previous day’s run-up, taking rounds to 0.6900 during the initial hours of Thursday’s Asian session. The Aussie pair stays on the way to post four consecutive weekly gains while staying around the highest levels since late August 2022.
EUR/USD aims for a bullish breakout as US CPI looms
The EUR/USD pressures its recent highs, bullish despite confined to a limited range. Hawkish ECB officials and dovish comments from Fed’s Collins lean the scale in EUR’s favor ahead of US inflation data.
Gold bearish head and shoulders in play, eyes on $1,850
Gold price was capped at the highest in more than eight months on Wednesday, while investors anticipate the United States of America Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation data due Thursday. Gold price has dropped below key structure following the test of equal highs.
BTC Trading Plan: Wait for the fireworks on Thursday and plan for $19,000
Bitcoin (BTC) price is currently trading against a 6% profit for the year after a massive drop in 2022. 2023 has thus far witnessed a nice 180-degree turnaround of sentiment.
US CPI Preview: EUR/USD and USD/JPY are pairs to watch Premium
Annual CPI in the US is forecast to decline to 6.5% in December. Markets remain optimistic about a policy pivot despite hawkish Fed commentary. EUR/USD and USD/JPY are likely to react significantly to inflation data.