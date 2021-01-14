BOJ maintains economic assessment for five of Japan's 9 regions

By Dhwani Mehta

In its latest quarterly report released on Thursday, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) left its economic assessment unchanged for five of Japan’s nine regions.

Key details

BOJ raises economic assessment for three of Japan’s 9 regions.

BOJ cuts economic assessment for one of Japan’s 9 regions.

Many regions see the economy showing signs of pick-up but the situation remains severe due to coronavirus.

Mainly service sector voices concern about coronavirus resurgence impact.

USD/JPY sidelined around 104.00

USD/JPY holds gains around 104.00 heading into the European open, as markets remain optimistic about a bigger-than-expected US stimulus package under Biden’s presidency.

The spot was last seen trading at 104.03, up 0.19% on the day.

