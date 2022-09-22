Reuters is out with key highlights from the September Bank of Japan (BOJ) monetary policy statement.
Additional takeaways
Japan's economy likely to recover as pandemic's impact, supply constraints ease.
Japan's core consumer inflation likely to accelerate toward year-end on rising energy, food and durable goods prices.
Rise in Japan's core consumer inflation likely to slow thereafter.
Japan's upward price pressure likely to heighten as a trend.
BOJ decided to phase out pandemic funding programme, shift to fund provision step that meets wide range of financing needs.
BOJ will set no limit on amount of fund-provision under market operation targeting wide range of firms against pooled collateral.
