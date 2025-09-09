BoJ is said to see chance of a hike this year despite politics – Bloomberg

Citing people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) officials think that it could be possible to hike the benchmark interest rate again this year as economic conditions offset the domestic political instability.

Key takeaways

“Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba’s decision earlier this week to resign clouds the outlook both for politics and government policies, with some economists warning that a bid to shore up popular support could upend the ruling coalition’s fiscal discipline.”

“Still, the economy has performed as expected, with steady progress toward the bank’s stable inflation target, and the trade deal signed last month removed some potential risks to growth.

“The officials see that the bank is making progress toward another rate hike after the last one in January.”

“Some officials are even of the view that a hike might be appropriate as early as October.”

Market reaction

The Japanese Yen (JPY) is seeing some fresh upside momentum on BoJ rate hike prospects, smashing USD/JPY 0.73% lower on the day at 146.44, as of writing.

Japanese Yen Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies today. Japanese Yen was the strongest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.03% -0.28% -0.72% 0.00% -0.42% -0.26% -0.08% EUR 0.03% -0.26% -0.67% 0.04% -0.32% -0.20% -0.05% GBP 0.28% 0.26% -0.46% 0.29% -0.06% 0.05% 0.20% JPY 0.72% 0.67% 0.46% 0.70% 0.33% 0.45% 0.62% CAD -0.00% -0.04% -0.29% -0.70% -0.40% -0.23% -0.09% AUD 0.42% 0.32% 0.06% -0.33% 0.40% 0.12% 0.28% NZD 0.26% 0.20% -0.05% -0.45% 0.23% -0.12% 0.17% CHF 0.08% 0.05% -0.20% -0.62% 0.09% -0.28% -0.17% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Japanese Yen from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent JPY (base)/USD (quote).