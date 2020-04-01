BoJ Gov Kuroda: If inflation nears 2%, BoJ will need to adjust monetary policy to stabilise prices

BoJ Govenor Kuroda: If inflation nears 2%, BoJ will need to adjust monetary policy to stabilise prices.
More to come...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD drops further below 0.6150 after RBA minutes
AUD/USD declines even after RBA minutes cited no appetite for negative interest rates. Risk sentiment remains under pressure amid fears of worsening coronavirus pandemic. Aussie activity/housing data flashed mixed signals off-late.
USD/JPY: Advancing within range, 109.25 at sight
Fear eases, but the pandemic crisis keeps deepening worldwide. Global indexes in recovery mode, US Treasury yields still depressed. USD/JPY recovers from Fibonacci support, bullish potential moderate.
Gold: Below $1,600, weak under 21/50-day SMAs
Gold prices cling to 50% Fibonacci retracement of its March month pullback. The bullion remains weak below the confluence of key SMAs. 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, the previous week’s top add to the upside barriers.
WTI struggles around $20.00, refreshed multi-year low on huge API build
WTI bounces off fresh 18+ years low while taking rounds to $20.00 amid the early Wednesday morning in Asia. Even so, the energy benchmark remains under pressure amid increasing supply and likely reduction in demand.
S&P 500 Futures drop 1.0%, US treasury yields decline amid risk-off
Signals of further challenges, due to coronavirus, recently weigh on the market’s risk sentiment. US stock futures follow the footsteps of Wall Street, Treasury yields remain on the back foot below 0.70%.