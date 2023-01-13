On Friday, the Bank of Japan (BoJ) resorted to a second unplanned Japanese Government Bonds (JGB) purchase operation.
Also read: BoJ announces unplanned bond-buying on Friday
Key details
BoJ offers to buy 100 billion yen in 3-5 year JGBs.
BoJ offers to buy 200 billion yen in 5-10 year JGBs.
BoJ offers to buy 100 billion yen in 10-25 year JGBs.
BoJ offers zero-interest loans to banks in order to cap yields.
Market reaction
USD/JPY was last seen trading at 129.22, modestly flat on the day.
