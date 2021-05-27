BoE's Vlieghe: Lower bound for negative rates at least between -0.5% and -0.75%

Bank of England (BoE) policymaker Gertjan Vlieghe is commenting on the policy outlook.
Key takeaways as reported by Reuters
"Lower bound for negative rates seems to be at least between -0.5% and -0.75%, unclear if it could be a bit lower"
"If the economy needs more stimulus, negative rates become a relevant and important tool."
"Whether more QE is needed depends on whether markets are orderly."
"I will not be part of the MPC when the time comes for the BoE to raise rates."
Market reaction
The GBP/USD pair preserves its bullish momentum after these comments and was last seen gaining 0.35% on the day at 1.4168.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tops 1.22 ahead of top-tier US data
EUR/USD has advanced above 1.22, taking advantage of dollar weakness. Safe-haven flows to the greenback are diminishing amid optimism from Sino-American talks. US Durable Goods Orders, GDP and jobless claims are eyed.
GBP/USD rises above 1.4150 as UK PM Johnson says reopening on track
GBP/USD has risen above 1.4150 after UK PM Boris Johnson said the June 21 reopening remains on track. Moreover, the BOE's Vlieghe hinted the bank could raise rates in early 2022.
XAU/USD turns choppy around $1900 ahead of US data dump
Gold price is trading back and forth in a narrow range around the $1900 mark, holding onto the key support at $1891. Meanwhile, gold bulls seem to lack conviction above $1900, as the US dollar manages to preserve Wednesday’s gains amid a revival of the Fed’s tapering expectations.
Crypto markets continue to struggle as bears take control
Bitcoin price is facing a hard time climbing up after two deadly crashes on May 19 and May 23. Ethereum and Ripple are in the same boat as BTC, but most altcoins have already recovered.
US Durable Goods Orders April Preview: Jobs should equal spending
Americans reconsidered their retail expenditures in April after a bang-up first quarter and that hesitation may carry over into the smaller category of Durable Goods purchases. Nonfarm Payrolls' dismal April result was just 25% of prediction.