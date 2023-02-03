Bank of England (BoE) Chief Economist Huw Pill told Times Radio on Friday that it's important for the BoE to not do "too much" on monetary policy, per Reuters.
Key takeaways
"We have had some better news of late."
"MPC's job is to return inflation to target and hold it there over medium term."
"MPC feels it needs to see the job through."
"I am confident Thursday's rate rise was necessary and appropriate."
"I do not want to steer market interest rates on day-to-day basis."
"We have to be prepared for shocks."
"We have to recognise we have done a lot with monetary policy already."
"There is still a lot of policy in the pipeline."
"MPC has changed language quite substantially."
"MPC signalled need for continued watchfulness."
"We have reasonably high degree of confidence we will see inflation fall this year."
"Focus is on whether inflation declines further ahead."
"The notion of whether we are in recession or not may vary during the year."
"It is key to see that underlying all this is very weak performance on supply side of the economy."
Market reaction
Pound Sterling struggles to find demand following these comments and GBP/USD was last seen trading slightly below 1.2200, where it was down 0.22% on a daily basis.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains depressed near 1.0900 ahead of US NFP
EUR/USD is attempting to build a cushion near 1.0900 in the early European morning. The market mood remains cautious, as investors assess the dovish Fed and ECB policy announcements, repositioning ahead of the key US NFP data.
GBP/USD defends 1.2200 amid cautious mood, US NFP eyed
GBP/USD is struggling for a clear direction while defending the 1.2200 mark early Friday. The dovish BoE policy outlook combined with a broad US Dollar rebound is weighing on the pair. Focus shifts to the US NFP data for fresh trading impetus.
Will Gold defend 21DMA support on US Nonfarm Payrolls?
Gold price is holding steady above the $1,900 mark, as sellers take a breather after a sharp pullback from ten-month highs of $1,960. A sense of calm prevails in Fridya’s tradiung so far, as investors stay on the sidelines and assess the latest central banks’ policy decisions and its market impact going forward.
Uniswap price could crash 30% as UNI forms a bearish swing failure pattern
Uniswap price shows a steady uptrend with higher highs and higher lows. While this outlook alone might instill confidence in a layman investor, a closer look reveals weakness.
US January Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Analyzing Gold price's reaction to NFP surprises Premium
How impactful has the US jobs report been on gold’s valuation? In this article, we present results from a study in which we analyzed the XAUUSD pair's reaction to the previous 30 NFP prints.