BoE’s Mann: Next step in bank rate is that it is more likely to be another hike

Bank of England (BoE) policymaker Catherine Mann said in a scheduled appearance on Monday that in my view the next step in the bank rate is that it is more likely to be another hike.
Further comments
“I see material upside risk to the inflation outlook.”
“I seek significant and sustained deceleration in the CPI.”
“Looking for a significant and sustained deceleration in higher frequency price increases.”
“Consequences of under tightening far outweigh the alternative.”
“We need to stay the course.”
On pausing rate hikes, Mann - says “looks too much like fine-tuning to be good monetary policy.”
Market reaction
GBP/USD is holding the latest upside near 1.2060 on the above comments. The pair is up 0.08% on the day.
