BoE’s Haskel: Persistence of inflation will be influenced by labor market tightness

Bank of England (BoE) policymaker Jonathan Haskel said on Tuesday that the “persistence of inflation will be influenced by labor market tightness.”
“UK labor market tightness has been falling rather slowly,” Haskel added.
Market reaction
GBP/USD defends gains near 1.2360 after the BoE commentary, up 0.10% on the day, as of writing.
