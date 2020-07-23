BoE's Haskel: BoE does have tools to calm dysfunctional markets

"The Bank of England does have tools to calm dysfunctional markets," Jonathan Haskel, a member of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the BoE, said on Thursday.

"Returns on real estate may not be very rosy due to the long-term impact of COVID," Haskel added. Regarding the economic outlook, Haskel said he was worried about bout the economy getting stuck and recovering slowly.

Market reaction

The British pound, which came under pressure after this week's Brexit talks with EU produced no positive outcomes, struggles to find demand on Thursday. As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was down 0.35% on a daily basis at 1.2688.