BoE’s Greene: We should not cut rates every quarter, but rate-cutting cycle not over
Bank of England (BoE) MPC member Megan Greene spoke about inflation dynamics, the global rate path, and risks in currency markets at the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank Group, hosted by the Atlantic Council in Washington, DC. She claimed that slack has opened up in the labor market, making the wage part of the wage-price spiral less likely.
Key Takeaways
Slack has opened up in labour market, making wage part of wage-price spiral less likely.
Latest rise in uk unemployment is in line with what we were expecting.
We should not cut rates every quarter, but rate cutting cycle not over."
Pound Sterling Price Today
The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies today. British Pound was the strongest against the Euro.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.15%
|0.16%
|0.00%
|-0.11%
|-0.01%
|0.00%
|-0.08%
|EUR
|-0.15%
|-0.01%
|-0.12%
|-0.26%
|-0.16%
|-0.16%
|-0.22%
|GBP
|-0.16%
|0.00%
|-0.14%
|-0.27%
|-0.16%
|-0.15%
|-0.22%
|JPY
|0.00%
|0.12%
|0.14%
|-0.11%
|-0.02%
|-0.02%
|-0.09%
|CAD
|0.11%
|0.26%
|0.27%
|0.11%
|0.10%
|0.13%
|0.03%
|AUD
|0.00%
|0.16%
|0.16%
|0.02%
|-0.10%
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|NZD
|-0.01%
|0.16%
|0.15%
|0.02%
|-0.13%
|-0.01%
|-0.07%
|CHF
|0.08%
|0.22%
|0.22%
|0.09%
|-0.03%
|0.04%
|0.07%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).
Author
Agustin Wazne
FXStreet
Agustin Wazne joined FXStreet as a Junior News Editor, focusing on Commodities and covering Majors.