TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

BoE’s Greene: We should not cut rates every quarter, but rate-cutting cycle not over

BoE’s Greene: We should not cut rates every quarter, but rate-cutting cycle not over
Agustin WazneAgustin WazneFXStreet

Bank of England (BoE) MPC member Megan Greene spoke about inflation dynamics, the global rate path, and risks in currency markets at the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank Group, hosted by the Atlantic Council in Washington, DC. She claimed that slack has opened up in the labor market, making the wage part of the wage-price spiral less likely.

Key Takeaways

Slack has opened up in labour market, making wage part of wage-price spiral less likely.

Latest rise in uk unemployment is in line with what we were expecting.

We should not cut rates every quarter, but rate cutting cycle not over."

Pound Sterling Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies today. British Pound was the strongest against the Euro.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.15%0.16%0.00%-0.11%-0.01%0.00%-0.08%
EUR-0.15%-0.01%-0.12%-0.26%-0.16%-0.16%-0.22%
GBP-0.16%0.00%-0.14%-0.27%-0.16%-0.15%-0.22%
JPY0.00%0.12%0.14%-0.11%-0.02%-0.02%-0.09%
CAD0.11%0.26%0.27%0.11%0.10%0.13%0.03%
AUD0.00%0.16%0.16%0.02%-0.10%0.00%-0.04%
NZD-0.01%0.16%0.15%0.02%-0.13%-0.01%-0.07%
CHF0.08%0.22%0.22%0.09%-0.03%0.04%0.07%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Agustin Wazne

Agustin Wazne joined FXStreet as a Junior News Editor, focusing on Commodities and covering Majors.

More from Agustin Wazne
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD tumbles to daily lows near 1.1650

EUR/USD tumbles to daily lows near 1.1650

EUR/USD’s correction is now picking up pace, sending spot back to the 1.1650 region amid a decent recovery in the US Dollar. Meanwhile, investors remain watchful of events on the US-China trade front as well as the generalised risk-off environment.

GBP/USD puts 1.3400 to the test amid USD buying

GBP/USD puts 1.3400 to the test amid USD buying

GBP/USD could not sustain its earlier move to multi-day highs and now approaches the key support at 1.3400 the figure on Friday. Cable’s decline comes amid a decent bounce in the Greenback, which appears underpinned by the broad-based risk-off tone, renewed geopolitical tensions and US-China trade worries.

Gold accelerates its decline, focus on $4,200

Gold accelerates its decline, focus on $4,200

Gold is deepening its rejection from all time highs near the $4,400 mark per troy ounce on Friday, receding to the proximity of the $4,200 zone. A marked rebound in the US Dollar alongside higher US Treasury yields seem to be behind the precious metal’s pullback.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP eye October lows as sell-off intensifies 

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP eye October lows as sell-off intensifies 

Bitcoin is experiencing its second bearish Friday in a row, trading below $105,000 at the time of writing as sentiment remains bearish in the broader cryptocurrency market. Altcoins are bearing the biggest brunt, with Ethereum dropping to $3,700 and Ripple sliding below a key support at $2.22. 

Week ahead – CPI and PMI data flood the agenda, earnings also in focus

Week ahead – CPI and PMI data flood the agenda, earnings also in focus

US CPI and PMI data to test dovish Fed cut bets. UK inflation figures may impact chances of another BoE cut in 2025. Canadian and Japanese CPI numbers are also due out. Eurozone flash PMIs could revive ECB rate cut expectations.

BNB, Solana, Cardano record double-digit losses as crypto market liquidations surge

BNB, Solana, Cardano record double-digit losses as crypto market liquidations surge

The total cryptocurrency market liquidations have crossed the $1 billion mark in the last 24 hours. BNB, Solana, and Cardano declined over 10% in the same time period, resulting in the largest losses among the top 10 cryptocurrencies. 

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers