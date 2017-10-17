BOE’s Carney: Monetary policy is not principle instrument for financial stability

BOE’s Carney: Monetary policy is not principle instrument for financial stabilityBy Dhwani Mehta
It’s the BOE Governor Mark Carney’s turn now to testify before the Treasury Select Committee (TSC), in London.
Key Headlines via Reuters:
Monetary policy is not principle instrument for financial stability
Expect inflation to peak around 3% level about Oct/Nov time
More likely than not that I will need to write letter explaining inflation exceeding 3%
We still face a trade-off between inflation above target and supporting jobs and economic activity
